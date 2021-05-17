Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Hibernian, Aberdeen, St Johnstone, Dundee United
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Eddie Howe's expected appointment as Celtic manager is tied to former club Bournemouth's promotion hopes, with the Cherries having won the first leg of their play-off semi-final against Brentford. (Record)
Hibernian face a fight to hold on to Martin Boyle and Jackson Irvine, with Boyle's £500,000 buyout clause attracting interest from clubs and Irvine linked with Aberdeen when his short-term deal ends. (Sun)
Aberdeen hope to sign Atlanta United defender Jack Gurr on loan. (Record)
Dons boss Stephen Glass has identified right-back Gurr as a replacement for Shay Logan. (Evening Express - subscription required)
Logan, Ash Taylor, Tommie Hoban and Greg Leigh are all leaving Aberdeen at the end of their contracts this summer while loan trio Florian Kamberi, Fraser Hornby and Callum Hendry are returning to their parent clubs. (Herald - subscription required)
Livingston have offered a three-year contract to forward Bruce Anderson, who is out of contract at Aberdeen after a recent loan spell at Hamilton. (Record)
But Anderson is still wanted at Aberdeen. (Evening Express - subscription required)
Long-serving St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson has signed a new one-year contract at McDiarmid Park. (Herald - subscription required)
Scotland midfielder John McGinn is "gutted" one of his "closest mates in football" Kenny McLean will miss out on the European Championship finals through injury. (Scotsman - subscription required)
David Turnbull "could make the step up from the under-21s no problem", says Callum McGregor of his Celtic team-mate's Scotland hopes. (Herald - subscription required)
Kilmarnock midfielder Mitch Pinnock believes the Rugby Park side are "favourites" in the Scottish Premiership play-off final against Dundee. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Dundee United manager Micky Mellon is not in line for a return to former club Tranmere Rovers, following reports to the contrary. (Courier - subscription required)
Ross County have an agreement in place for John Hughes to continue as manager next season. (Express, print edition)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle hope to appoint a new head coach very soon, says chief executive Scot Gardiner. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Sky Sports showed 41 of a possible 48 Scottish Premiership games under their contract for the 2020-21 season. (Scotsman - subscription required)