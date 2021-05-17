David Healy is the second manager Linfield have had since David Jeffrey left in 2014

Irish Cup semi-finals: Ballymena United v Linfield and Crusaders v Larne Venue: Mourneview Park Date: Tuesday, 18 May Kick-off: Crusaders v Larne at 16:00 BST and Ballymena United v Linfield at 20:00 BST Coverage: Live TV coverage on BBC2 NI, live radio commentary on Radio Ulster and goal clips and text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

David Healy was giving his immediate reaction to the Irish Cup semi-final draw when he talked about looking forward to facing "Mr Jeffrey".

As a lifelong supporter, the Linfield manager will have celebrated many trophies won for the Blues by David Jeffrey during his 17 years at the helm at Windsor Park, and he has never hidden his respect for the current Ballymena United boss.

That admiration is very much mutual and, while looking ahead to the sides' last-four encounter at Mourneview Park on Tuesday night, Jeffrey explained that the pair's relationship has its origins in a setting far removed from the managers' dug-out.

"People might not know this but I have known David for a very long time," Jeffrey explained.

"I first got to meet him away back when we were on family holidays in Corfu, when David was just a young man making his way in the game, still at Manchester United and before he went to Preston.

"I've followed his career closely since then. What he did for Northern Ireland made me immensely proud as a Northern Ireland supporter - it was a fantastic achievement.

"The only way you really understand the demands and expectations of a Linfield manager is when you have been one yourself. I would like to think that we have a very good relationship - I'm very fond of David, he is an excellent young man and what he has done is first class."

'You are what you are, you've done what you've done'

Jeffrey's Ballymena lost in last season's Irish Cup final to Glentoran in extra-time

Any conversation with Jeffrey ahead of a big occasion against Linfield will invariably turn to his long and successful time at Windsor Park, which included 10 years as a player - some as captain - before that long stint as manager.

During his time in charge he delivered nine Irish League titles and seven Irish Cups for the south Belfast giants, including an incredible six league and cup doubles in seven years.

A dyed-in-the-wool Blueman like Healy, Jeffrey is very comfortable in discussing his long association with Linfield - while at the same time stressing his commitment to Ballymena.

"I spent almost 30 years of my life serving Linfield and prior to that I was a supporter. You can't whitewash that out of history - you are what you are and you've done what you've done," he explained.

"I was very blessed with the time that I had at Linfield, the people I worked with and the friends I made, but you put that to one side. Brian and I are lucky enough to now be the longest-serving manager and coach at Ballymena, which is something we are very proud of."

Jeffrey's reflections on Linfield also included a memory of a somewhat surprising routine that he had to go through on the evening before leading his side out on Irish Cup final day.

"The Linfield AGM used to always be on the Friday night before the Irish Cup final. I would attend to give the manager's report, then go home, switch off and get ready for the final the next day."

'Nobody gives us a pup's chance'

There is a 19-point gap between Linfield and Ballymena in the league

Always someone with a strong opinion on the game, Jeffrey provided one of the most memorable moments of this Irish League season with his impassioned response to being asked how part-time clubs like Ballymena can rise to the challenges posed by teams such as Larne, Glentoran and Linfield going full-time.

With his eighth-placed side 19 points behind leaders Linfield in the table, Jeffrey summoned a similar spirit of an underdog who will not lie down when discussing Ballymena's chances of overcoming the Blues and reaching their second consecutive final.

"We are not going to start being lame ducks and come off with excuse after excuse. We have got to be realistic in our analysis but the baseline is you can either go forward positively or negatively.

"To me it presents a challenge. Nobody gives us a pup's chance on Tuesday night, end of story. Do we give ourselves a chance? Of course we do.

"Now, nine times out of 10 Linfield are in a final, but we are going to go there and give it our best shot, and that is what spurs you on. That is the encouragement - to have a bash at something which isn't inevitable. That certainly plays a big part in our motivation."

No grand 'masterplan' for thwarting Linfield

Shay McCartan has won two caps for Northern Ireland

Linfield would have hoped to be going into the semi-final as Irish Premiership champions, but defeat by Larne on Saturday meant they missed that opportunity.

While fully aware of the threats posed by a team that is five points ahead of Coleraine with two league games remaining, Jeffrey said he does not have any specific tactics to thwart Shayne Lavery and co - adding that, in Shay McCartan, Ballymena have their own threat that Linfield will have to worry about.

"People sometimes like to overcomplicate things or talk it up as if there is some grand masterplan, but in all of the time Brian and I have been working together we keep things sensible and straightforward," he added.

"It would be totally wrong to start waffling about how we are going to go about this. We have Linfield in the semi-final, we are delighted to be there and we will go and give it our best shot.

"Shay has been a revelation for us, his contribution in terms of goals and assists really has been first-class. He is one Linfield will no doubt be looking to keep quiet and someone that David will take that into consideration."