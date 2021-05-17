Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Oli McBurnie was taken off 19 minutes after being substituted on against Arsenal

Scotland striker Oli McBurnie says he is "devastated" after admitting he will not be fit for this summer's European Championship.

McBurnie, 24, has been out of action since breaking a bone in his foot during Sheffield United's Premier League game with Arsenal on 11 April.

Steve Clarke will announce his squad for Euro 2020 on Wednesday.

"Not to be able to go to that tournament with the boys is heartbreaking," he wrote on Twitter external-link .

"I'm devastated that I suffered a fractured metatarsal which ruled me out for the rest of the season and has unfortunately ruled me out for the Euros."

McBurnie has not scored in 16 international appearances, but he netted in the shootout in Scotland's play-off final victory over Serbia that saw them qualify.

The former Swansea player has also faced off-field troubles in recent weeks.

His club launched an investigation after a video was circulated on social media purporting to show McBurnie in a street altercation. A 24-year-old man was subsequently arrested and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Scotland manager Clarke had already lost midfielders Ryan Jack and Kenny McLean to injury for the Euros, which begin for his side against the Czech Republic on 14 June.