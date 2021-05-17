Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham has scored 12 times in 32 games in the 2020-21 season

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says he understands Tammy Abraham's frustration at being left out of their FA Cup final squad.

The striker has started just four times since Tuchel took over in January and missed Saturday's 1-0 loss to Leicester City in the Wembley showpiece.

Tuchel refused to be drawn on the 23-year-old's long-term future.

"This is not the moment to complain, and this is not the moment to explain too much," Tuchel said.

"This is the moment just to live in the moment. These are the two decisive weeks now of the whole season."

Chelsea face Manchester City on 29 May in the Champions League final.

Abraham is Chelsea's joint top scorer this season with 12 goals along with Timo Werner, despite having made only 32 appearances to Werner's 49.

"Well, it's just the amount of people that I can nominate for a game," Tuchel said.

"I decided to start Timo Werner in the number nine role, so we had Kai Havertz and Olivier Giroud on the bench, so we decided not to have three number nines on the bench. This is it, it's never personal.

"Since I arrived here everybody deserves to be in the squad. I understand his frustration and it was not the first time, and we have other guys with the same situation to face."

Chelsea face Leicester again on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge (20:15 BST) and need a win to keep their top-four Premier League bid on track.