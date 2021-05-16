Last updated on .From the section Southend

John White played 31 times this season for Southend

Southend United centre-back John White is to have a testimonial after signing a new one-year contract with the club.

The former Colchester defender, 34, has made 266 appearances for the Shrimpers, who were relegated from League Two this season, since joining in 2013.

White's testimonial game will be played at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

"It's a huge honour to be able to get that and it's not something that I ever pictured in my head," White told the Southend website. external-link

Manager Phil Brown has released eight players - including veteran midfielder Alan McCormack - while goalkeeper Mark Oxley, full-back Elvis Bwomono, midfielder Timothee Dieng and winger Ricky Holmes are among the other players who have been offered new deals.

Ex-Portsmouth and Nottingham Forest utility man Greg Halford will also have discussions over his future.