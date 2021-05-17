Last updated on .From the section Man City

Sergio Aguero has started just eight games for Manchester City this season

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says striker Sergio Aguero is not guaranteed a Champions League final farewell because his squad selection will be "cold" and without sentiment.

Aguero will leave City after 10 years when his deal expires in the summer.

He faces a fitness test to play before the league season ends on Sunday.

When asked if Aguero could face Chelsea in the European final on 29 May, Guardiola said he will "take a decision which is the best to win".

"I would say I would be cold," he said. "I have to be.

"If Sergio is fit he is going to help us, that is for sure. If he is going to help us score goals he is going to play, but it's the final of the Champions League."

The 32-year-old will miss Tuesday's trip to Brighton - which is the penultimate game of the Premier League campaign - because of a leg injury.

He missed Friday's win against Newcastle and was substituted after 70 minutes in his last appearance for City - a 2-1 defeat by Chelsea in which he missed an attempted Panenka penalty.

In an injury-hit season, the Argentine, who is being linked with a move to Chelsea and Barcelona among a host of other clubs in the summer, has scored four times in 18 appearances.

He has started just eight games this term and was left on the bench when City beat Tottenham in April's League Cup final win at Wembley.