Neal Maupay: Brighton forward's season ended by suspension after he admits misconduct
Last updated on .From the section Brighton
Brighton forward Neal Maupay will not play again this season after being handed an additional one-match ban by the Football Association following his red card against Wolves on 9 May.
The 24-year-old was sent off after the final whistle following a confrontation with referee Jonathan Moss, which came with an automatic two-match suspension.
He served the first game of his ban against West Ham on Saturday.
He has since admitted to misconduct, been fined and had his ban increased.
The Frenchman was charged with a breach of FA Rule E3, with the English game's governing body saying Maupay "accepted that his language and behaviour was abusive, insulting and improper following his dismissal".
In addition to the extended ban, Maupay has been fined £25,000.
