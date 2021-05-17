Steve Cooper was appointed Swansea City head coach in June 2019

Swansea City will harness the "emotion" of their fans' return as they aim to avoid a second straight season of play-off pain, says head coach Steve Cooper.

After beating Barnsley in Monday's first leg, the Swans will have fans at the Liberty Stadium for the first time since March 2020 on Saturday.

Swansea surrendered a first-leg lead as they lost to Brentford last season, but Cooper hopes his players will have learned from that experience.

"We've been here before," he said.

"It will be good to have a conversation with the players in the week, talk openly and ask them what their views are.

"Not just the ones who were here last year but others who've done it [won promotion via the play-offs], like Conor Hourihane who's done it with his previous clubs, including Barnsley.

"The difference is we were away last year [in the second leg] and this year we're home, supporters are going to be in the stadium, so that comes into the mix as well."

Barnsley had around 4,000 fans at Oakwell on Monday, creating a vibrant atmosphere.

Swansea will be able to welcome 3,000 supporters to Liberty Stadium for Saturday's second leg, one of the Welsh Government's pilot events for the safe return of fans following the coronavirus pandemic.

The winners of the tie will face either Bournemouth or Brentford in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Saturday, 29 May.

"Fair play to Barnsley, they did well with the supporters, but the only thing on my mind was what it will be like at the Liberty on Saturday," said Cooper.

"It's really whetted the appetite to think that we're going to be going home. I spare a thought for those who won't be able to be there but, for those who will, it will be a special moment.

"I think it will be pretty emotional to be honest, for everybody involved."

While using the emotion of the occasion as an advantage for his team, Cooper also warned it was important that his players do not get too fired up.

"The biggest thing for us is to focus on what we're in control of, and that's recovering, preparing, putting a plan in place and getting ready to deliver on Saturday," he added.

"That's where our focus has to be. Of course there's big context behind that - what's at stake in the game, having supporters back. But if we really want to benefit from the day, we've got to focus on the job.

"Without wanting to sound like a play-off cliche, it is only half-time [in the tie] and we need to keep calm and get ready for the next one."