A proposed takeover of Derby County recently collapsed

Derby County have responded to complaints from fans following the collapse of the Championship club's latest proposed takeover bid.

The abandonment of Spanish businessman Erik Alonso's purchase of the club came just six days after Derby's fraught final-day escape from relegation.

But chief executive Stephen Pearce has revealed that the Rams are still negotiating with new potential buyers.

It comes in response to an open letter sent by various supporters' groups.

In a statement issued on behalf of the Derby board, Pearce said: "It is widely understood that our current owner (Mel Morris) has been in discussions with numerous parties about a transfer of ownership of both the club and Pride Park.

"After two abortive processes which have been harrowing, we can confirm that we have a number of other credible parties who are in active negotiations to help take the club forward.

"An announcement was made in April that a deal was agreed between Mel Morris and No Limits Sports Limited, but subsequent developments mean the deal is no longer an option.

"Due to confidentiality reasons, we cannot expand on this information at this time in terms of the identities and complexities of the discussions.

"However, Mel Morris is in touch with a number of credible parties."

Rams need to rear their own

Since the closure of football grounds to fans in March 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Pearce estimates the club have lost around £20m.

That has not helped in terms of trying to bounce back under manager Wayne Rooney next season following such a poor finishing league position - they were saved from the drop only by Rotherham United conceding a late equaliser at Cardiff.

"Wayne Rooney has clearly outlined his plans to make improvements to the first-team squad," said Pearce.

But Pearce also emphasised the need to bring through their own players.

"In recent years we have embarked on a multi-year programme to supplement our recruitment through in-house developed players," he said.

"This is not something that can be achieved overnight and requires patience in order to leverage the playing assets that we are developing.

"To lose sight of this objective at what is undoubtedly a transitional period would risk wasting the £20m investment made in developing our Category 1 academy, its playing assets, and the talented coaches we have recruited and retained."

Fans on the board?

In response to fans' suggestions that they might be allowed more of a say in the running of one of the Football League's 12 founding clubs, Derby have not dismissed supporter representation.

Pearce said: "Whilst a definitive answer cannot be given at this precise moment, especially with a potential change of ownership in the near future, this is an option that justifies discussion."

EFL charge

"The board also wishes to reiterate the club's stance in respect of the ongoing situation relating to the EFL charges brought against Derby County," the statement added.

"As was stated last week, the club and the EFL have agreed that the matter shall now be remitted back to the original disciplinary commission to determine any appropriate sanctions following the league arbitration panel's decision.

"The outcome of that process will be communicated once it has been established and the parties are able to announce it publicly."