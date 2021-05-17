Harry Kane: Tottenham left reeling by reports England striker wants to leave the club

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments76

Harry Kane
Harry Kane has been in the losing side in three cup finals with Tottenham - including last month's Carabao Cup defeat by Manchester City at Wembley

Tottenham have been left reeling by reports England striker Harry Kane wants to leave the London club.

As speculation around Kane's future increasedexternal-link on Monday evening, the club issued a statement saying: "Our focus is on finishing the season as strongly as possible. That's what everyone should be focused on."

Sources have told BBC Sport that the England captain, who has a contract until 2024, has not handed in an official transfer request or directly communicated a wish to move.

But the Premier League's top scorer this season is known to be frustrated after another trophy-less campaign at Spurs, which included the sacking of manager Jose Mourinho in April just before they lost the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City.

Kane has still not won a trophy in his club career and it is thought he has decided he needs to move to satisfy his professional ambitions.

BBC Sport has been told conversations with the club resulted in a plea for him to 'become a Francesco Totti' - the Italian World Cup winner who rebuffed numerous transfer offers to spend his entire senior career at Roma.

This has been greeted with scepticism by the Kane camp, who know the player is coveted by virtually every club, with Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea all known to be interested.

The issue all of them have to confront is that Kane still has three years left on the lucrative six-year contract he signed in 2018.

BBC Sport has previously been told there is no break clause in the contract, while Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy's long-standing reputation as one of the toughest transfer negotiators in the game is another hurdle.

However, keeping an unhappy player against his wishes brings its own problems and it is possible once the season is over, Levy may think the money he can generate for Kane will help a necessary rebuilding exercise. A turbulent couple of seasons for Spurs have seen both Mauricio Pochettino and Mourinho replaced while the coronavirus pandemic has brought huge financial pressures on the club, who must pay for their magnificent new stadium.

Levy himself needs to steer a path to a calmer situation after the criticism he has received in the wake of the failed European Super League plans. A meeting later on Tuesday with the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust, who have called for the entire club executive to stand down, may not be smooth.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

76 comments

  • Comment posted by Backme, today at 10:16

    If he wants to go then set a price no less no more but spurs should splash the cash first as players they want their price will go up and that could make Kane change his mind

  • Comment posted by andrewjr8, today at 10:16

    As a spurs fan, if he wants to leave then he should be allowed to go - but for a massive fee and not to another PL club.

    However, first he should talk with Levy and make an official transfer request. If he doesn't do this, then this is all just idle speculation from his agent trying to test the water for possible moves / a new contract with spurs.

  • Comment posted by Meh, today at 10:15

    Out of the three clubs interested:

    Man City- obvious choice with Aguero leaving, would make them the complete team and I think guarantee the title next year.

    Chelsea- would be a good move, but would break Spurs fans hearts and I think he’d lose his reputation as a spurs legend.

    Man U- would he really want to play under Ole? Is he guaranteed trophies, no is the answer to both those questions.

  • Comment posted by Watson, today at 10:15

    Kane will do well at any club, should he decide to move. As for Spurs, it's difficult to see a club do well that goes through so many managers on regular basis.

  • Comment posted by Lennon Remembers, today at 10:15

    I can see why Spurs might be shocked, but they really shouldn't be surprised.

  • Comment posted by AJ94, today at 10:15

    Don't blame him. One of the best strikers in Europe shouldn't end his career trophy-less at a club that thinks it's in with the biggest European clubs because won a League Cup in 2008 and nothing noteworthy since...

  • Comment posted by Foxes, today at 10:14

    Right move, a great player deserves to be part of a winning team, Spurs aren’t that... Vardy has a league and fa cup winners medal.

  • Comment posted by Factual Actual, today at 10:13

    Tottenham have been left reeling by reports England striker Harry Kane wants to leave the London club.

    As speculation around Kane's future increased on Monday evening, the club issued a statement saying: "Our focus is on finishing the season as strongly as possible. That's what everyone should be focused on."

    Sources have told BBC Sport that the England captain, who has a contract until 2024

    • Reply posted by Footix, today at 10:16

      Footix replied:
      "As speculation around Kane's future increased on Monday evening", a story on the Sky Sports website, with no actual quotes from anyone.

      and reeling = "Our focus is on finishing the season as strongly as possible. That's what everyone should be focused on."

      Everyone knows Levy won't sell Kane to another Prem club, not for the money they want to pay anyway.

  • Comment posted by DR1, today at 10:13

    Think Defoe became the 83rd player to win a trophy after leaving spurs since spurs last won a trophy...says it all really

  • Comment posted by LilMan_98, today at 10:13

    Kane needs Chelsea. Chelsea needs Kane.

  • Comment posted by Landlova, today at 10:13

    Kane has got one move left in his career and he is wise to make it now.

    He will get bags of interest from home and abroad and needs to be very careful who he chooses. Personally I would imagine a break from Premiership football would enhance his game and character - is he any good at learning foreign languages though?

  • Comment posted by Cotswolds commentator, today at 10:13

    Will be sad to see him go, but I can't blame him. I note he has been very professional and hasn't submitted the request yet - just it is reported he is looking. Aguero might be available on a free to replace him......

  • Comment posted by Neil McK, today at 10:13

    He's signed a six year contract. I am sure he has the integrity to honour it. Top man is Harry Kane.

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 10:13

    if he wants to go let him.for the right price.but not to chelski

  • Comment posted by Catsbreakfast, today at 10:12

    No biggie. Players move around, the transfer market is what footballs all about. Bentekes contracts up at Palace 😂

  • Comment posted by RK, today at 10:12

    I’m just double checking this before submission in case it offends any ants anywhere

    • Reply posted by pragueimp, today at 10:14

      pragueimp replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Govind75, today at 10:12

    You can't blame him, he's the best striker in England and has no silverware to show for it.

    • Reply posted by RK, today at 10:15

      RK replied:
      Yeah feel really sorry for him. He’s had a very difficult life

  • Comment posted by More on this story, today at 10:11

    Upvote if you think he'll leave.

    I don't really care but just doing this before Bobby Smith does his usual beg for votes!

    • Reply posted by More on this story, today at 10:14

      More on this story replied:
      No, really don't upvote me.

  • Comment posted by SiviUK, today at 10:11

    Lots of cloud and fog around White Hart Lane if they honestly didn't see this coming

  • Comment posted by peterwinchester, today at 10:11

    But BBC have been tugging at this all season, so it’s no surprise that they’ve this a story.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport