Kiyan Prince, a striker in QPR's youth academy, was stabbed outside his school in 2006

Former QPR youth player Kiyan Prince has been added to Fifa 21 to mark the 15th anniversary of his death.

He was stabbed to death at 15 while trying to break up a fight at school.

Prince will also be listed as a QPR squad member during the 2021-22 season and his likeness will feature in an advertising campaign and on a special edition trading card.

"Kiyan Prince returns to life as the professional footballer he should have been," the club tweeted. external-link

Kiyan's father, Dr Mark Prince OBE, set up the Kiyan Prince Foundation to educate young people about the consequences of knife crime, and in 2019, QPR renamed their Loftus Road ground after the charity.

"I want my son to be remembered not for the tragedy of his death but for the triumph of his achievements," he said.

"Through this campaign my hope is that the world finally gets to glimpse Kiyan's incredible potential fulfilled, we get to honour his talent and, hopefully, we can inspire other kids to honour their own talent too - whatever their own strengths might be."

QPR's director of football, Les Ferdinand, told BBC Breakfast: "If one person who plays Fifa can look at this and put his knife down, that's the important legacy we want."

Ferdinand explained that when the club renamed their stadium, they invited Kiyan's father to speak with their players.

"The squad were truly humbled by Mark's bravery and his dedication to use his pain to prevent others from having to walk the same path he has had to walk," added the former QPR and England striker.

"As a club, we have worked closely with the Kiyan Prince Foundation and it has been an honour to get to know Mark on a personal level during that time. What he has been through is every parent's worst nightmare and his response to such a tragedy has been truly inspiring."