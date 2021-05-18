Roy Hodgson: Crystal Palace boss to leave at end of season

Manager Roy Hodgson will leave Crystal Palace when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 73-year-old former England boss said "the time is right to step away from the rigours of top-flight Premier League football".

Hodgson has been in charge of Palace since September 2017.

His final match will be against Liverpool, one of his former clubs, at Anfield on Sunday.

"It's been a particularly rewarding period of my football life and career to have been able to spend these last four seasons with Palace," said Hodgson.

"I feel now that at the end of another successful season, in which we have secured our Premier League status, the moment is right for me to step down from my responsibilities of being a full-time manager.

"I have had so much support from my wife and family throughout my career and I have been contemplating this decision for some time, and now I believe the time is right to consider them and to see what the future holds for me."

  • Comment posted by Toast, today at 11:44

    Enjoy your retirement Roy, always been honest and open from what I have seen a true gent in todays world!

    • Reply posted by Woodman, today at 12:01

      Woodman replied:
      Agreed.

      But seeing he wants to "step away from the rigours of top-flight Premier League football"

      Fancy coming back to the Baggies Roy?!

  • Comment posted by Farslayer, today at 11:46

    Roy Hodgson is a great manager who gets to leave the game through the front door, proudly.

    • Reply posted by quietvoice_of_reason, today at 11:51

      quietvoice_of_reason replied:
      It's probably right for him to go now - but he's done an excellent job establishing Palace as a steady lower mid-table side.
      Now the club need to build on this and look to top-half finishes.
      Easier said than done though.
      Goodbye and thanks Roy.

  • Comment posted by Yes Palace, today at 11:45

    It's the right decision, but also a sad day for Palace. Roy has his faults, but been an excellent manager overall for us, and a true gent. All the best in your retirement old chap and hope you are back at Selhurst regularly in the future.

  • Comment posted by eowenthe brave, today at 11:44

    Roy Hodgson, always the gentleman. Enjoy your retirement.You survived the yo-yo that is CPFC. At least you kept them up. Thank you.

  • Comment posted by Lee, today at 11:44

    Underrated as a manager. Nice guy, too.

  • Comment posted by Peffers, today at 11:48

    One of the last gentlemen in football from an era before money ball.

  • Comment posted by MVP, today at 11:47

    Roy Hodgson is one of the last of his generation. Very few English coaches at the highest level.

    He will be missed.

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 11:48

    As a Palace fan I think this is probably the right decision as we have a big rebuilding job ahead of us and so is probably a good time to bring a new face in who can mould a team to suit their style. People have moaned about our style of play but RH has done an incredible job imo. And has been so refreshing to have a manager who is dignified, professional, articulate and doesn't endlessly moan.

    • Reply posted by Lee, today at 11:50

      Lee replied:
      Well put, man. No fuss, no drama from him. Just quietly effective.

  • Comment posted by Gordon75, today at 11:51

    Shame that many people are focusing on his speech issue rather than celebrate a guy who has given his life to football and been for the large part successful without any stain on his character. One of the few. Happy retirement Roy

    • Reply posted by Grb, today at 11:57

      Grb replied:
      “Given his life to football”

      I beg your pardon?

      I prefer “owes his very privileged lifestyle to football”.

      He’s not been a public servant or sacrificed his life for others. He’s done very well for himself out of football whilst winning very little.

      Good luck to him, but most would give up their right arm to have his opportunities.

  • Comment posted by Ursicles, today at 11:51

    Still disgusts me how some think it's funny to mock him and mistype his name on purpose.

    Really isn't called for.

  • Comment posted by jiveturkeyJay, today at 11:45

    I for one will be sad to see him go, he's got a lot of flack for not playing expansive football but he's done a great job for us in the time he's been with us. We've had other good managers but none of them had the commitment to stay with us.

  • Comment posted by rayallger, today at 11:50

    Best description I ever heard about Roy Hodgson is that he is a "broadsheet manager in a tabloid world".

  • Comment posted by Sam, today at 11:44

    The last gentleman in football.

  • Comment posted by Sportisfun, today at 11:56

    It's hard to find anyone who would say a bad word about Roy. That's an incredible achievement in a sport which breeds far too much negativity and hatred. Enjoy your retirement!

  • Comment posted by Sportyteach, today at 11:51

    Folk can say what they want about Hodgson but he has kept a middling team, Palace (deprived of the mega rich luxuries of top Pram clubs) healthily buoyant within the top flight ever since he took on the post. A Palace fan as well, one hopes that the club really honours his contribution to the club e.g. The Hodgson Stand?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:56

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      What did Roy Hodgson achieve for him to have stand named after him

  • Comment posted by Loadsamoney, today at 11:55

    Nice bloke with a nice career behind him… well done Roy… respect.

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 11:52

    enjoy your retirement Roy , you have served the many clubs you have been manager well. put your feet up and relax

  • Comment posted by Pires, today at 11:56

    As an Arsenal fan got to say good luck to him. Been a good and I think underrated manager as well as a very decent, honest and dignified man.

  • Comment posted by Elian from Canada, today at 11:49

    A good and reliable coach, did great with a very limited team and budget.

  • Comment posted by Lukatron, today at 11:48

    A true gentleman of the game.

