Dunfermline said Stevie Crawford had "worked tirelessly behind the scenes"

Stevie Crawford has resigned as Dunfermline Athletic manager after the club lost in this season's Scottish Premiership play-offs.

Dunfermline were beaten by Raith Rovers at the quarter-final stage after finishing fourth in the Championship.

Ex-Pars striker Crawford, 47, returned to East End Park in January 2019 and won 33 of his 88 games in charge.

"Our search for a new manager, to replace Stevie, has now commenced," said chairman Ross McArthur.

"I developed a very good and close working relationship with Stevie and wish to place on record our huge thanks to him for his efforts over the last 28 months

"Stevie worked tirelessly behind the scenes despite the very many challenges that he had to face."