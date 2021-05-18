Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Eric Cantona scored 70 goals in 156 Premier League appearances for Manchester United

Former Manchester United and Leeds United forward Eric Cantona has been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

He joins Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry, who were the first players to be inducted last month.

Cantona joined Sir Alex Ferguson's side from Leeds in 1992 and won four Premier League titles in five seasons.

"I am very happy and very proud, but at the same time I am not surprised," said the Frenchman, 54.

"I would've been surprised not to be elected. I have been lucky to play in this team, with wonderful players, a wonderful manager and wonderful fans."

The France international won the old First Division title with Leeds in 1991-92 and then scored 70 goals in 156 Premier League appearances for Manchester United, before retiring from football in 1997.

Cantona also famously launched a "kung-fu" kick at a fan after being sent off at Crystal Palace in January 1995, for which he received a nine-month ban.

He is one of six more inductees to the Hall of Fame being announced this week. They have been selected from a 23-man shortlist based on the most combined votes from the public and a Premier League panel.

Full 23-man shortlist

Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.