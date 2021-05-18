Last updated on .From the section United States Major League Soccer

Columbus Crew are the defending MLS champions

Major League Soccer champions Columbus Crew will keep their name after an attempted rebranding angered fans.

The owners changed the name of one of the league's founding members from Columbus Crew SC to Columbus SC.

The name change lasted for one week before the club announced they would restore the word 'Crew' following talks with fans.

"The importance of keeping the Crew as the cub's primary identifier was clear," a statement read.

"The decision that came from the discussion was that Columbus Crew will remain the team's official name moving forward," it added.

General manager Tim Bezbatchenko previously explained the rebranding was meant to put the focus back on the city as by having the words 'Columbus' and 'Crew' together "one or the other got lost".

In 2017-18 the 'Save The Crew' movement successfully opposed plans by then owner Anthony Precourt to relocate the club to Austin, Texas.