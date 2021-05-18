Marching fans pack the 'squinty' bridge over the River Clyde

Rangers have been urged to take "strong action" against fans who broke the law in Glasgow on Saturday by Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf.

Twenty-eight arrests were made after thousands of supporters took to the streets in the wake of the Glasgow club lifting the Scottish Premiership trophy at Ibrox.

Rangers said on Monday a "small minority" had "besmirched" their name.

"I'm disappointed on many levels," said Mr Yousaf.

"With the selfishness of Covid breaches but perhaps more so with the violence and vandalism we saw on George Square and the anti-Catholic bigotry we saw on display.

"Rangers are working closely with Police Scotland to identify any supporters who are involved in criminal activity and I would urge Rangers to take strong action against any fan who is found to have broken the law."

Following Rangers' win over Aberdeen and the trophy presentation, a large crowd - who were not allowed inside the stadium - marched into central Glasgow while the city remained in level three of Covid-19 restrictions, which prohibits large outdoor gatherings.

They made their way from Ibrox Stadium to George Square where flares were set off and missiles thrown. Police broke up the crowds after about five hours because of "rising disorder", with five officers assaulted.

Police Scotland have now established a dedicated inquiry team to investigate the trouble.

'Strict liability is one of the options'

Mr Yousaf was responding to questions in the Scottish Parliament from James Dornan MSP, who asked about the potential of introducing strict liability, where clubs would be held accountable for the actions of their supporters.

"In fairness to Rangers Football Club, they have engaged for a number of weeks with Police Scotland, the Scottish Government and Glasgow City Council, and they released a statement pleading with their fans to respect the Covid guidelines," said Mr Yousaf.

"What I would say is that I would have liked that messaging to probably have been more explicit and stronger, but nonetheless that messaging did come forth."

He added: "I think it's important to engage with the clubs, it's important to try and bring the clubs forward with us on this journey instead of trying to impose measures upon them."But ultimately that is what we may have to do if the clubs are unwilling to acknowledge, unwilling to accept, unwilling to confront the fact that there is a problem amongst some fans then of course we may have to work together as a chamber and as a parliament to find a solution that is appropriate."Strict liability is one of the options, and it is one that should remain firmly on the table."