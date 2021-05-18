Dundee defeated Raith Rovers 3-1 in the Scottish Premiership play-off semi-final

Scottish Premiership play-off final first leg: Dundee v Kilmarnock Venue: Dens Park, Dundee Date: Thursday, 20 May Kick-off: 20:15 BST Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Scotland, listen live on BBC Radio Scotland & follow text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app

Dundee have the players to flourish under the pressure of the Scottish Premiership play-off final, says manager James McPake.

The Championship runners-up face Kilmarnock over two legs for a spot in next season's top flight.

The Rugby Park side finished 11th in the Premiership and have been in Scotland's uppermost tier for 28 years.

"It's a big prize they've got that we're trying to take off them," said McPake.

"Maybe from the outside the pressure is all on them as they're the Premiership club.

"But internally we're building that pressure ourselves as we want to be back in the Premiership and I believe you need that pressure. We perform better under it in my opinion.

"We have seen we are getting better, the squad is better. We need two massive performances and I believe if we get that then we have a very good chance of having derbies and really big games next season."

Dundee have already beaten Raith Rovers in the play-off semi-final as they hope their two-year spell outside of the Premiership is soon at an end.

While this season's inconsistent form meant they finished 12 points off Championship winners Hearts, the Dens Park club last lost a league match in March.

"It has not been a perfect season, it has been far from it," admitted McPake prior to Thursday's first leg.

"But when the pressure has come on, they have stood tall and they have handled it, and they have got us in this position

"We have a very good chance of getting ourselves out of this league. We have got two massive performances. If we get them to the level we can get to, then I believe we will be a Premiership club come Monday evening."