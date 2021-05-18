Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Chelsea's Billy Gilmour and Celtic's David Turnbull are expected to be included in Scotland's European Championship squad. (Sun) external-link

However, Farense's Ryan Gauld is not included in Scotland's provisional 30-man selection. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Kevin Nisbet's inclusion in the Scotland squad would be well earned, says his Hibernian head coach Jack Ross. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Scott McTominay's Euro hopes with Scotland may be in doubt after he came off during Manchester United's draw with Fulham on Tuesday. (Daily Express, print edition)

Celtic will play hardball with Leicester City over the Foxes' target Odsonne Edouard, who is entering the final year of his contract. (Record) external-link

Celtic's prime managerial target Eddie Howe is among the candidates for the Crystal Palace job, soon to be vacated by Roy Hodgson. (Sky Sports) external-link

Howe is not interested in the Palace job and it is only contractual issues related to his former club Bournemouth that are delaying his appointment at Celtic. (Record) external-link

Hibernian winger Martin Boyle, who has a £500,000 buy-out clause in his contract, admits Saturday's Scottish Cup final against St Johnstone could be his last game for the Easter Road club. (Sun) external-link