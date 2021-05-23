Roy Hodgson - a career in pictures and quotes

Roy Hodgson's spell as Crystal Palace manager comes to an end after Sunday's game against former club Liverpool.

The 73-year-old, who has not decided whether to retire, has managed 16 clubs and four senior national teams in eight countries across 45 years.

Here BBC Sport looks at some pictures and quotes from his managerial career.

Hodgson won seven Swedish titles with Halmstads and Malmo before joining Neuchatel Xamax in 1990-91

Hodgson (pictured at a training session at USA 94) took Switzerland to the 1994 World Cup knockout stages and Euro 96 - although he left for Inter Milan before the tournament

Hodgson (pictured with Paul Ince) had two spells at Inter Milan. "He wasn't great, but he wasn't terrible," said Italian football expert Gabriele Marcotti. He was there for almost two years between 1995 and 1997 and later returned for a short caretaker spell in 1999

Hodgson joined Blackburn in 1997 (his first job in England since Bristol City manager in 1982). He was Premier League manager of the month in his first month but was sacked after a season and a half with the club fighting relegation

After a season with Grasshoppers in Switzerland, Hodgson went to Denmark and won the 2000-01 title with Copenhagen

He left Copenhagen to become Udinese boss (pictured here in his first game against Torino on the opening day of Serie A in 2001-02) but was sacked before Christmas

After time in charge of the United Arab Emirates and Viking of Norway, Hodgson (right) became Finland boss. They were only three points away from reaching Euro 2008, which would have been their first major tournament. He was knighted by Finland as a result

Hodgson joined Fulham in 2007 and has never worked abroad since. His highlight there was leading them to the 2010 Europa League final, although they lost to Atletico Madrid

Hodgson went to Liverpool next but only lasted six months (pictured checking his watch during a derby defeat by Everton in October 2010)

Hodgson took over West Brom in February 2011 and kept them up twice before leaving to take the England job

Hodgson led England to the Euro 2012 quarter-finals but they went out in the 2014 World Cup group stages and were eliminated by Iceland in Euro 2016

Hodgson rebuilt his reputation at boyhood club Crystal Palace and kept them up with plenty to spare in each of his four seasons

'Someone has to take the slings and arrows' - some of Hodgson's best quotes

Handball rule is 'killing game of football - Hodgson

At a news conference the day after resigning as England boss: "I don't really know what I am doing here. I thought my statement last night was sufficient.

"I'm no longer the England manager, my time has gone but I was told it was important that I appear here.

"I guess that is partly because people are smarting from the defeat last night that saw us leave the tournament. I suppose someone has to stand and take the slings and arrows that come with it."

In a Sunday Times interview in 2009: external-link "My greatest achievement would have to be the water-into-wine job at Halmstads in 1976, but taking Switzerland to the last 16 of a World Cup and reaching the Uefa Cup final with Internazionale were good, and there were the five successive league titles with Malmo. Yet Fulham is something I'm just as proud of."

On his England captain Wayne Rooney in 2014: "Everyone knows Wayne is not the sort of person, with his Liverpool accent, who is going to be able to stand up in front of a lecture room of people. But he doesn't need to. All he has to do is make certain the players he is talking to understand where he is coming from."

After a 2-0 derby defeat by Everton left Liverpool in the relegation zone in 2010: "From what I saw I thought we dominated the second half totally. I thought the shape of the team was good today, the quality of our passing and movement was good. We didn't score goals and Everton did but I refuse to accept that we were in any way outplayed or any way inferior.

"I watched the performance and the second half was as good as I saw a Liverpool team play under my management, that is for sure."

On Roberto Carlos' claims that Hodgson played him out of position at Inter Milan: external-link "Well that's nonsense. Anybody who watched us play at that time, he no more played left wing than I did.

"What I remember, when I was at Inter, he scored four goals I think in the first six or seven games from free-kicks. During the rest of the season he took about 28 free-kicks and never scored one. So I don't know if that was my fault as well."

On the new handball law and VAR in 2020: "I can't understand how we in football have allowed this rule to come into operation. It's ruining the game of football; the rules of football are accepted from people by an early age.

"These days we're in a situation where we can't understand what is a handball and what isn't; it's an absolute nonsense. I don't want to profit from it or lose to it; there's no doubt it's killing the game."