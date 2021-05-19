Last updated on .From the section Premier League

One point separates third-placed Chelsea and fifth-placed Leicester City with one game to go

So, it all comes down to the final day of the Premier League season. Three teams competing over 90 minutes in an attempt to secure a place in next season's Champions League.

Champions Manchester City have already sealed a spot in the 2021-22 group stage along with Manchester United, who can finish no lower than second.

But there is just one point separating third-placed Chelsea and fifth-placed Leicester, who are below Liverpool on goal difference.

So, what are the permutations? Which teams can still end up in the Europa League? And who will be playing in the Europa Conference League, Uefa's new third-ranked competition?

Passports at the ready - who will make Champions League?

The top four in the Premier League qualify for the Champions League group stages as well as the winners of the Champions League and Europa League - should they finish outside the first four places.

A maximum of five English teams can play in the Champions League.

While City and United are already in, Chelsea winning the Champions League against Manchester City on 29 May but finishing fifth would see England's five team quota fulfilled.

However, Chelsea will be guaranteed third place and a Champions League spot if they beat Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday (16:00 BST).

Liverpool and Leicester go into the final day level on 66 points and separated by goal difference - although the Reds have the edge.

Race for the top four - last-day fixtures CHELSEA LIVERPOOL LEICESTER Aston Villa (away) Crystal Palace (home) Tottenham (home)

If Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at Anfield, Leicester would have to beat Tottenham by a five-goal margin to finish fourth.

Who's in the Europa League mix?

Only 32 teams are in the Europa League group stages from now on, down from 48 in previous years.

The fifth-placed Premier League team will qualify for the Europa League group stage - as will the sixth-placed team as FA Cup winners Leicester can finish no lower than fifth.

Going into the final day of the season, Leicester are fifth while West Ham, who are four points behind, are sixth.

Tottenham and Everton are also in contention for sixth spot.

Europa League contenders - last-day fixtures WEST HAM TOTTENHAM EVERTON Southampton (h) Leicester (away) Man City (away)

Why seventh place gets into Europe

The Europa Conference League is effectively a step down from the Europa League.

The team that finishes seventh in the Premier League will qualify for the play-off round which takes place over two legs on 19 and 26 August.

One of West Ham, Tottenham, Everton and Arsenal, who are at home to Brighton on the final day, are in contention. Leeds can still mathematically finish in a European spot.

However, 10th-placed Leeds, home to relegated West Brom on the final day, would require a set of highly improbable results - including a huge swing in terms of goal difference - to make it.