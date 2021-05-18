Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Ryan Fraser has not played since turning out for Scotland in late March

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce thinks it would be a "gamble" for Scotland to take winger Ryan Fraser to Euro 2020.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke will name his squad for the delayed tournament on Wednesday.

Fraser, 27, has not played since scoring in back-to-back internationals in late March.

"It has been a difficult time for him. He does desperately need a pre-season, pre-season is huge for him," said Bruce.

"Whether he's going to be picked in the Scotland squad, I would think that would be a gamble too since he's missed the last six, seven weeks playing no real football or training.

"With the problems Scotland have got and 26 players, I don't know, but it's certainly a gamble. But pre-season is key to him because he didn't have a pre-season the season before, last year's was a non-entity really in terms of pre-season, so he's got a big summer ahead of him."

Fraser, who joined Newcastle from Bournemouth last summer, has endured a frustrating first campaign, making 22 appearances in all competitions, 10 of them as a substitute, and scoring just once.

However, he has scored three goals in five internationals this season and is a key player for Clarke, who has already lost Ryan Jack, Kenny McLean and Oli McBurnie to injuries.