An astonished Jonathan Tuffey is shown a red card by referee Shane Andrews

Larne beat Crusaders 6-5 in the most dramatic penalty shootout in Irish Cup history to reach the final.

Crues keeper Jonny Tuffey was sent off after saving three penalties but was adjudged to have moved off his line before the ball was struck.

After a 1-1 draw, Tiernan Lynch's side won the shootout after Gary Thompson hit the crossbar with his penalty.

Philip Lowry gave the Crues a first half-lead, with Ronan Hale equalising before Adam Lecky was sent off.

It looked as if Crues manager Stephen Baxter tried to get his team to leave the field after Tuffey's sending off, but his players decided to stay on and defender Billy Joe Burns went into nets for Larne's final two penalties.

The spot-kick drama began with the score at 3-3 after eight penalties when Tuffey saved Andrew Mitchell's spot-kick only for referee Shane Andrews awarded a retake, which Mitchell scored, when his assistant ruled that Tuffey had moved off his line too early.

Joy for Larne after winning the shootout to make the final

Daniel Larmour scored for the Crues before Tuffey saved from Josh Robinson and got a yellow card for moving off his line. The kick was retaken with the former Glenavon stopper saving again only to receive a second yellow for the same offence.

Crusaders players, coaching staff and officials were irate, with manager Baxter going on to the pitching and gesturing to his players that he wanted them to come off. His team chose to stay on and experienced defender Burns donned the gloves.

Robinson, against his ex-club, scored at the third attempt. Rodney Brown equalised for Crusaders and John Herron did the same for Larne before Thompson's penalty came crashing back off the crossbar.

Penalty drama overshadows 90-minute battle

Baxter headed straight to the officials to remonstrate with them and afterwards described the occasion as a sad day for Irish League football, saying he was "embarrassed" by the game.

The drama of the shoot-out hugely overshadowed the 90 minutes of action on the pitch, during which Crusaders took the lead through Lowry in the 27th minute of a first half in which they got their tactics right and prevented Larne hurting them.

A Ronan Hale snapshot was the only effort of note before the Crues took the lead, when Ben Kennedy found space on the left from a free-kick to deliver perfectly weighted cross that Lowry met to stab home from close range.

Adam Lecky was the first Crusaders player to be dismissed in the Mourneview Park semi-final

Baxter got his tactics just right against Glentoran in the quarter-final and he did so again in the opening 45 minutes in the Mourneview sunshine as the Crues grew into the game and imposed themselves on a Larne side that looked out of sorts.

With a front two of Lecky and Kennedy occupying what was a back four for Larne, Lecky dropped deep when out of possession while also providing a target up top which the Crues continually found with long balls forward.

Half-time switch helps Larne get on top

Hale's equaliser for Larne - his fifth against his former club - arrived in the 58th minute when he latched on to a Jeff Hughes ball down the left channel before cutting inside and drilling a low right-foot shot past Tuffey and inside the near post.

It was a second half in which Larne got on top after the introduction of Jonny McMurray for Lee Lynch at the break, with his presence through the middle occupying the Crues defence as well as allowing Hale to find more space out wide.

McMurray went clean through on Tuffey but shot straight at him and then had a header cleared before Lecky was shown a straight red card for a late and high challenge on Fuad Sule.

Larne were well on top at that stage and Hale went through again late on only to be off target with his lob and Crusaders did well to take the game to the memorable penalty shoot-out, in which McMurray and Burns both blasted over before the drama ensued.