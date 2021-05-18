Stephen Fallon opened the scoring at Mourneview Park

Shayne Lavery scored two and created the other as Linfield beat Ballymena United 3-0 to go through to the Irish Cup final in assured fashion.

Stephen Fallon gave the Blues a half-time lead at Mourneview Park before Lavery hit his double after the break.

Ballymena competed well and came closest to scoring when Paul McElroy hit the crossbar at 2-0 down.

Linfield will play Larne in Friday's final in their first decider since lifting the trophy in 2017.

After the drama that unfolded in Tuesday's earlier semi-final, when Crusaders goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey was sent off during the penalty shootout, this encounter was much more straightforward.

There was little between the sides in the first half, but once Lavery got Linfield's second three minutes after the restart it never looked like the Sky Blues would come back and cause an upset.

Fallon's opener in the 19th minute came when Lavery pounced on a Conor Keeley slip to deliver a low cross which Fallon slid home from close range.

It was another mistake that led to Linfield's second in the 48th minute, with Josh Kelly misplacing a backpass and Lavery outpacing Jim Ervin before bundling past keeper Ross Glendinning to force into an empty net.

The third came from a 64th-minute corner, with the Northern Ireland international coming off the front post to nod in and seal the victory.

Fallon to the fore as Linfield edge first half

Jordan Stewart has been one of Linfield's stand-out players this season, causing all sorts of problems for opposition defences in the number 10 role, so it may have surprised a few supporters when he was named on the bench by David Healy.

It meant a more advanced role for midfielder Fallon and it was one he seemed to enjoy as his driving runs with the ball were a key feature for the Blues in the opening half.

He got in behind the Ballymena defence to deliver a dangerous low cross before one of those runs from deep set up Niall Quinn for a chance that saw his low effort saved by Glendinning.

His goal heralded a period of control for Healy's side, with Joel Cooper blazing over with an angled drive and Fallon himself hooking a volley wide before Cooper went clean through only to shoot straight at Glendinning.

Ballymena were always in the game until the break and came closest to grabbing a goal just after the half hour when Conor Keeley had a trio of scrambled efforts from a corner, one of which he claimed struck Jamie Mulgrew's hand but the referee waved play on.

