Dimitar Mitov has not played since suffering a shoulder injury in January

Cambridge United goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov has signed a new two-year deal with the promoted League Two club.

The Bulgarian, 24, has played 81 times for the U's over four seasons since joining from Charlton in 2017.

Mitov was first-choice keeper in the first half of this season, making 22 appearances, but lost his place after a shoulder injury in January.

"As soon as I found out that they wanted me, I said to my agent 'let's get it done'," he said.

Mark Bonner's Cambridge released keeper Callum Burton on Monday, while League Two player of the year Paul Mullin is one of nine other players to be offered new contracts.