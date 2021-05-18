Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Uncapped Billy Gilmour, Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull have been included in Scotland's 26-man for Euro 2020.

Chelsea's Gilmour, 19, Rangers' Patterson, 19, and Celtic's Turnbull, 21, are all under-21 internationals.

Steve Clarke's side face Czech Republic, England and Croatia in Group D, with the first and third games at Hampden in front of 12,000 spectators.

It will be Scotland's first appearance at a major men's tournament since 1998.

Scotland have been given 2,600 tickets for the England match at Wembley.

More to follow.