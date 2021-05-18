Ria Percival: Tottenham Hotspur defender signs new contract
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Experienced New Zealand defender Ria Percival has signed a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur.
The 31-year-old has played 37 times for Spurs, who finished eighth in this season's Women's Super League, since joining from West Ham in July 2019.
She has agreed a deal to the summer of 2022 with an option for a further year.
Percival, who has won a record 151 New Zealand caps and played at four World Cups, hopes to play at her fourth Olympic Games this summer in Tokyo.
"We are trying to build as a team and keep pushing our way up the table to establish ourselves in the league," she told the club website.
Percival added that as an experienced player, she hopes to continue to bring "a leadership role to the team".