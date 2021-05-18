Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Riley McGree scored in Birmingham's win at Preston in October

Birmingham City have re-signed midfielder Riley McGree on loan from North Carolina-based franchise Charlotte FC until 1 January.

The Australia Under-23 international, 22, can also play at wing-back and made 15 appearances for the Blues this term.

McGree's parent club are a planned Major League Soccer expansion team that is expected to begin playing in 2022.

"I am settled here at Birmingham and have got good relationships with the staff and players," he said. external-link

Birmingham head coach Lee Bowyer added: "Since I've come through the door Riley has been great. He's worked hard, has good quality on the ball and a lovely left foot."

The Blues finished 18th in the Championship this season.

