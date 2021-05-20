Ellen White (left) helped City win the FA Cup in November

Striker Ellen White believes Manchester City can "achieve something really special together" after signing a new two-year deal with the Women's Super League runners-up.

White, 32 earlier this month, joined City in July 2019 after more than two years at Birmingham City.

She has scored 24 goals in 55 games in all competitions for the club.

"I feel really settled here and it was an easy decision for me," the England international told BBC Sport.

"The fact the club is one club - everyone supports everyone - is amazing. I feel really lucky to be training with such talented players and with the staff that we have got.

"I think we can achieve something really special together and I wanted to be a part of that. Hopefully I can help the team to do that. I'm really lucky Manchester City wanted to keep me as well."

White scored 15 goals during the 2020-21 campaign as City finished second in the WSL and reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

They also won the 2019-20 FA Cup at Wembley in November and are through to the quarter-finals of the 2020-21 competition, which is due to be completed next season.

"I want to achieve things and win things with the club. What we have is great but we can still get better and improve," White said.

"We're not too far away. I want to learn and develop to keep improving. I feel like I'm at the right place to do that. I'm getting pushed in that sense. It's competitive. Training is hard. So it was a no-brainer. I'm excited for the next couple of years."

'Amazing role model'

White is the second Manchester City player to sign a new deal this week after midfielder Laura Coombs also extended her stay by two years.

The England international has captained the side recently in Steph Houghton's absence and she hopes to continue having a leadership role on and off the pitch.

"I hope the players know I am always there for them," she added. "I'm not necessarily shouting or have loads of words of wisdom to say but hopefully the younger players know I'm always there and I will give everything to the team.

"I've definitely learnt so much off the likes of Steph. She is an amazing role model. It's great to watch the way she holds herself and conducts herself so if I can take a little bit of what she has and support her too.

"I've been very lucky to have the armband while she has been out injured but I'm just keeping it warm for her. I will hand that straight back to her! I feel very proud and privileged to wear that captain's armband."