Emma Hayes has guided Chelsea to four Women's Super League titles

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes is set to sign a new contract at the club.

The Londoner, 44, guided the Blues to Women's Super League and League Cup titles this season, but they were thrashed 4-0 by Barcelona in Sunday's Champions League final.

That disappointment aside, Chelsea could still complete a domestic treble with the FA Cup yet to be completed.

The delay in signing a new deal was because Hayes and the club wanted to focus on a crucial finish to 2020-21.

Her current three-and-a-half-year contract, signed in 2017, comes to an end in June.

Since joining Chelsea in 2012, Hayes has won four WSL titles, two Women's FA Cups and two League Cups.

Chelsea return to action with an FA Cup fifth-round tie against Everton on Thursday (19:00 BST).