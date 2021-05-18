Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Steve Clarke gave a debut to Kevin Nisbet in March and is taking him to the finals

Billy Gilmour, Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull can play their way into Scotland's starting XI for Euro 2020, says head coach Steve Clarke.

Chelsea midfielder Gilmour and Rangers right-back Patterson - both 19 - as well as Celtic midfielder Turnbull, 21, are in Clarke's 26-man squad.

It will be Scotland's first major men's finals appearance in 23 years.

"Everyone goes to the training camp on a level footing with the chance to break into the team," Clarke said.

"They all add something to the squad."

"Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull have caught the eye up here in Scotland this year with their performances for Rangers and Celtic.

"Billy Gilmour is a player I've known for a long time. I know he's very, very well regarded at Chelsea. It was nice to see him get a few games recently.

"With the loss of Ryan Jack and Kenny McLean, two key midfielders, we might have to tweak what we do a little bit."

Clarke has not prepared "an official standby list", with the coach able to make changes to his squad up to the day before the Group D opener against Czech Republic at Hampden on 14 June.

Warm-up matches against Netherlands (2 June) and Luxembourg (6 June) will follow a training camp in Spain, which starts on 27 May.

'You get nervous watching games'

Scott McTominay came off during Manchester United's draw with Fulham on Tuesday but made the squad, with Clarke saying the 24-year-old will be deployed in midfield rather than the defensive role he has often played for the national side.

"You get a little bit nervous watching the games," Clarke said.

"Still a few games to go - I hope that nobody else picks up an injury."

One high-profile absentee from the squad was Ryan Gauld, 25, who has been one of the stand-out performers in the Portuguese top flight with Farense this season.

Clarke acknowledged the former Dundee United playmaker had enjoyed a fine season and says he had been monitoring his progress.

But he added: "When you look at the area of the squad he's trying to get into, you've got Stuart Armstrong, John McGinn... It was always going to be tough and unfortunately for Ryan he's missed out."