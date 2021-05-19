Last updated on .From the section Irish

Cliftonville players celebrate one of their four goals against Glentoran

Cliftonville Ladies extended their lead at the top of the Women's Premiership to five points after a sensational 4-2 comeback win over Glentoran Women.

Kerry Beattie and Casey Howe scored to put the champions 2-0 ahead but Louise McDaniel, Caitlin McGuinness and Kirsty McGuinness (2) replied for the Reds.

Linfield Ladies recorded their first win in three matches by beating Derry City Women 3-1.

Sion Swifts earned their first point by drawing 2-2 with Crusaders Strikers.

Swifts also netted their first goals of the campaign as they twice came from behind - Danielle McDowell's penalty and Emily Wilson's early second half strike had twice given the Crues the lead, but Teegan Lynch and Zara O'Hagan rescued a point for the hosts.

Summer signings shine for Cliftonville

Glentoran striker Beattie continued her fine goalscoring form with a sixth minute opener against the league leaders, before Howe doubled the visitors' advantage four minutes later.

Cliftonville hit back in emphatic style as their trio of Northern Ireland international summer signings all found the net.

Winger McDaniel - an arrival from Hearts - netted her first goal for the Reds in the 36th minute, the first of four goals for the home side in a devastating 33-minute spell.

Caitlin McGuinness levelled the score a minute after the break and it was her sister Kirsty who then ensured the hosts pulled the game away from Glentoran, netting in the 52nd and 69th minutes.

The defeat was the first of the campaign for Billy Clarke's Glens and the outcome ensures that the north Belfast side continue their 100% winning start to the campaign.

Glentoran's Jessica Foy challenges Kirsty McGuinness of Glentoran at Solitude

Linfield suffered a huge scare against Derry City Women - who continue to demonstrate their improvements this season.

Lauren Cregan broke the deadlock for the Candystripes at Midgely Park just before the hour mark to set up a potential upset.

Linfield's Alison Smyth had been thwarted from the penalty spot by Derry goalkeeper Clare Friel in the first half to add to the Blues' frustrations, but the home side did eventually turn the score around.

Seven minutes after falling behind, Rebecca McKenna equalised and when striker Smyth was handed her second opportunity from the spot five minutes later, she made no mistake.

Katie Dickson added a third for Phil Lewis's side late on to make sure of the points but it was a match that highlighted the fact that the league will be more competitive than ever this season.