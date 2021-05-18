Last updated on .From the section European Football

Sami Khedira has made just eight appearances for Hertha Berlin since joining the Bundesliga club in February

World Cup-winning Germany midfielder Sami Khedira has announced that he will retire after Hertha Berlin's final game of the season on Saturday.

The 34-year-old's decision comes three months after joining Hertha from Juventus, where he won five Serie A titles.

He won 16 major trophies during his 14-year club career, winning the Champions League and La Liga with Real Madrid and the Bundesliga with Stuttgart.

"Time to say goodbye," he said.

In a post on Instagram, external-link Khedira added that that it has been "an honour" to play for and win titles with "some of the biggest clubs" and to "be part of a historic moment" when Germany won the 2014 World World Cup in Brazil.

"It's never easy to make life changing decisions," he wrote. "But sometimes you have to."

While Khedira had treatment for an irregular heartbeat when with Juventus in February 2019, he successfully returned to action and collected two more Italian titles with the club before returning to German football.

Khedira will retire a week after Hertha secured Bundesliga safety with last Saturday's goalless draw with Cologne.

He has played eight times for Hertha, with his final match set to be at Hoffenheim this weekend.