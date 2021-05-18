Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Michael Mancienne began his career at Chelsea and has also played in Germany and America

Michael Mancienne has signed a new one-year contract with Burton Albion.

The versatile 33-year-old, who can play in defence or midfield, joined on a short-term deal in February and made 17 appearances to help the Brewers avoid relegation from League One.

"I'm buzzing," Mancienne told the club website. external-link "I've really enjoyed my time here and I love the vibe and the family feel.

"It's a real honour and a pleasure to be staying on for another year."

Boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink added: "Michael came in after a few months without football after playing in America for a few years and he did really well.

"He's got that experience you need. He gives us options in defence and midfield and we think he'll only benefit from a full pre-season with us."