Rhyl-born Elliott Hewitt played 10 times for Wales at under-21 level

Mansfield Town have signed defender Elliott Hewitt on a two-year deal from Grimsby Town following the Mariners' relegation from League Two.

The 26-year-old began his career with Macclesfield Town before joining Ipswich Town in 2012 and then Notts County for a four-year spell from 2015.

Hewitt moved to Grimsby in 2019 and played 39 times last season.

"Elliott is a good player with good experience at this level," said Stags manager Nigel Clough.

"He can cover several positions. He knows the league, knows a few positions, is a good age and has good experience, so it was a bit of a no-brainer for us."

Hewitt was out of contract at Grimsby, but had been offered a new deal.

