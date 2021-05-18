National League
Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors0BarnetBarnet0

Solihull Moors v Barnet

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Boot
  • 29Cameron
  • 31Thompson
  • 7Sbarra
  • 3Cranston
  • 2Williams
  • 4Storer
  • 15Maycock
  • 18Ball
  • 30Addai
  • 27Hudlin

Substitutes

  • 9Rooney
  • 17Piggott
  • 24Hancox
  • 25Archer
  • 26Donawa

Barnet

Formation 4-4-2

  • 28Parkes
  • 30Vaughan
  • 31Nugent
  • 10Petrasso
  • 17Richards-Everton
  • 16Taylor
  • 23Beard
  • 25Skeffington
  • 27Mason-Clark
  • 21Adeloye
  • 20Baker-Richardson

Substitutes

  • 7McQueen
  • 12Callan
  • 19McBurnie
  • 33Vasiliou

Wednesday 19th May 2021

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United40249769343581
2Torquay40239866372978
3Stockport402013767313673
4Hartlepool402110962402273
5Notts County4019101159401967
6Wrexham4018101258391964
7Chesterfield401961556411563
8Bromley401712115951863
9Eastleigh3917111147371062
10Halifax40188146051962
11Dag & Red40178155145659
12Boreham Wood401316115143855
13Solihull Moors39167165046455
14Maidenhead United391411145755253
15Yeovil40157185563-852
16Aldershot40156195359-651
17Altrincham39119194156-1542
18Weymouth40116234564-1939
19Wealdstone4097244493-4934
20Woking4088243964-2532
21King's Lynn3978244288-4629
22Barnet3967263185-5425
23Dover00000000
