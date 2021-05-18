Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Eze has scored four goals for Palace this season

Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze has suffered a "serious injury" after a "freak" incident in training, says manager Roy Hodgson.

Palace have not confirmed the extent of the problem but reports suggest external-link Eze has an Achilles injury that could rule him out for up to eight months.

The 22-year-old has impressed since joining from QPR for £19.5m, scoring four goals in 36 games this season.

"It is devastating, particularly for him," Hodgson told BT Sport.

"He has had a good season and such a good start to his Premier League career, getting better and better and is such a good guy as well.

"He is an important member of the team and to see that happen in a freak situation, it is almost impossible to understand how it happened. Then for it to be such a serious injury, we are all absolutely devastated for him. He is a resilient young man and will come back strongly."