Eberechi Eze: Crystal Palace forward suffers 'serious injury'
From the section Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze has suffered a "serious injury" after a "freak" incident in training, says manager Roy Hodgson.
Palace have not confirmed the extent of the problem but reports suggest Eze has an Achilles injury that could rule him out for up to eight months.
The 22-year-old has impressed since joining from QPR for £19.5m, scoring four goals in 36 games this season.
"It is devastating, particularly for him," Hodgson told BT Sport.
"He has had a good season and such a good start to his Premier League career, getting better and better and is such a good guy as well.
"He is an important member of the team and to see that happen in a freak situation, it is almost impossible to understand how it happened. Then for it to be such a serious injury, we are all absolutely devastated for him. He is a resilient young man and will come back strongly."
