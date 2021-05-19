West Bromwich Albion: Manager Sam Allardyce to leave at end of season

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce will leave his role at the end of the season, the relegated Premier League club has confirmed.

Allardyce suffered his first relegation from the top flight when the Baggies' place in next season's Championship was confirmed earlier this month.

The former England boss succeeded the sacked Slaven Bilic at the Hawthorns on an 18-month contract in December.

West Brom are 19th in the table, having taken 26 points from 37 games.

West Brom technical director Luke Dowling said the club had "very much hoped to have Sam in charge for next season and beyond", but added: "Sam has given his reasons for leaving and we respect his decision."

The club, promoted as Championship runners-up last term, suffered their 21st defeat of the campaign with a 3-1 loss to West Ham on Wednesday.

Allardyce's final match in charge will be away to Leeds United on Sunday.

His assistant Sammy Lee and first-team coach Robbie Stockdale will also leave the club.

"Sam, Sammy and Robbie came in at a really difficult time for the football club and worked tirelessly in their efforts to keep the club in the Premier League," Dowling said.

"Unfortunately, collectively, we were unable to achieve our goal of surviving relegation. In the second half of the season we played with passion and desire, delivering some memorable results with organised, entertaining football.

"Ultimately, we were unable to accumulate the points total required to keep us here, but Sam certainly restored pride with a number of resilient displays."

  • Comment posted by VioletNuttyPuma, today at 23:00

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by essexirons, today at 23:00

    Sacking Bilic wasn't such a good idea after all..
    Feel for the fans having a double whammy, get relegated & having to put up with an anti-football dinosaur.
    The only plus is having that smug look wiped off Allardyce's face when he boasts 'never been relegated'.

    See you back in 12 months Baggies

  • Comment posted by Roverview, today at 22:59

    Allardyce simply wanted his bonus for saving West Brom from relegation.

  • Comment posted by Organic Kevin , today at 22:59

    Big Sam will end up managing Spinal Tap
    "you heard it first HERE", LOL.

  • Comment posted by Petty Evening Moderators, today at 22:58

    Good Riddance Fat Sam !

    I don't know what the Board were thinking when they appointed a money-grabbing clown like you.

    Had we stuck with Slaven Bilic we might just have stayed up.... because the players were giving everything and wanted to play for Bilic !

    Sam was doomed after 45 minutes. Half-time at Anfield, 1-0 down, everyone behind the ball, and Sam said 'i want more of the same this half'.

  • Comment posted by 19jra74, today at 22:58

    Sam Allardyce at Burnley? What? He wouldn't be fit to tie Dyche's shoelaces

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 22:57

    Still the only England manager to boast a 100% win record :-)

  • Comment posted by Sanj, today at 22:57

    Good riddance to a garbage west brom team and garbage manager!

  • Comment posted by GeeBee, today at 22:57

    Is anyone surprised. I mean REALLY REALY surprised

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 22:56

    Sam starts his 6 month annual break before returning in the New Year.

  • Comment posted by Nineteen and six, today at 22:55

    Only team that would take Sam is Burnley, but wait they already have a long ball dinosaur manager

  • Comment posted by MattySW, today at 22:54

    Wow that's a shock, really didn't expect him to jump ship after failing to save them, pocketing another load of cash. Anyway, wonder which club will take him next January?

    • Reply posted by Petty Evening Moderators, today at 23:00

      Petty Evening Moderators replied:
      No one ever again !

  • Comment posted by CJS, today at 22:54

    Unbelievable he exclaims "holiday" after relegating West Brom, and trying to get himself as a pundit on Sky. Insufferable cretin. Hated him as the Toon manager, and hated him ever since. Especially in his England tenure. Deplorable human being.

  • Comment posted by X RAY, today at 22:54

    I'm leaving if I don't get my bonus!
    Fat lad will now wait for Santa to give him another job, at the expense of another manager. Probably a about October

  • Comment posted by Siberian Spireite, today at 22:54

    The Premier League manager whom you would least like to use a caravan toilet before you.

  • Comment posted by Huckleberry, today at 22:53

    WBA should never have sacked Tony Pulis - you reap what you sow - TP would've had you 12 years in the Prem in a row by now - get him back before it's too late.

  • Comment posted by chewytoffee, today at 22:52

    Let’s hope that’s the back of Allardyce for good.

  • Comment posted by Paned o de, today at 22:52

    People moaning about the Super League..look at the dirty money around this guy. Football shoots itself repeatedly..it's just boring franchise sport now sponsored by Chinese betting firms

  • Comment posted by Tonic, today at 22:52

    Good... Mike Bassett is rubbish

  • Comment posted by thegreatestsportfan, today at 22:51

    Thank goodness Big Sam is stepping down. Hope WBA get a manager that actually plays proper football. That's what the fans want.

