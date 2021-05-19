Last updated on .From the section West Brom

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce will leave his role at the end of the season, the relegated Premier League club has confirmed.

Allardyce suffered his first relegation from the top flight when the Baggies' place in next season's Championship was confirmed earlier this month.

The former England boss succeeded the sacked Slaven Bilic at the Hawthorns on an 18-month contract in December.

West Brom are 19th in the table, having taken 26 points from 37 games.

West Brom technical director Luke Dowling said the club had "very much hoped to have Sam in charge for next season and beyond", but added: "Sam has given his reasons for leaving and we respect his decision."

The club, promoted as Championship runners-up last term, suffered their 21st defeat of the campaign with a 3-1 loss to West Ham on Wednesday.

Allardyce's final match in charge will be away to Leeds United on Sunday.

His assistant Sammy Lee and first-team coach Robbie Stockdale will also leave the club.

"Sam, Sammy and Robbie came in at a really difficult time for the football club and worked tirelessly in their efforts to keep the club in the Premier League," Dowling said.

"Unfortunately, collectively, we were unable to achieve our goal of surviving relegation. In the second half of the season we played with passion and desire, delivering some memorable results with organised, entertaining football.

"Ultimately, we were unable to accumulate the points total required to keep us here, but Sam certainly restored pride with a number of resilient displays."

