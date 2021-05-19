Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Inessa Kaagman joined Brighton from fellow WSL club Everton last summer

Midfielder Inessa Kaagman is among eight players who have been offered new contracts by Women's Super League club Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Netherlands international, 25, was Brighton's top scorer in the WSL this season, with eight goals in 22 outings.

Dani Bowman, Megan Connolly, Kayleigh Green, Danique Kerkdijk, Emily Simpkins, Maisie Symonds and Aileen Whelan have also been offered terms.

Meanwhile, Rebekah Stott has been released by the Sussex club.

The 27-year-old defender is in Australia receiving treatment for Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Kirsty Barton, Jodie Brett, Cecilie Fiskerstrand, Rianna Jarrett, Nora Heroum, Hollie Olding, Laura Rafferty and Beth Roe will also depart Brighton when their deals expire this summer.