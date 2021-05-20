Last updated on .From the section Hull

Chris Chilton scored 222 goals in 477 appearances for Hull City

Hull City's all-time leading scorer Chris Chilton has died.

Chilton, who was 77, scored 222 goals for his hometown club between 1960 and 1971 and later worked there as a coach.

In October 2020, fans of the club helped raise more than £40,000 to help cover the cost of the 24-hour care he needed after being diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Hull City said in a statement external-link that Chilton's "contribution to the club will never be forgotten".

"Club flags will fly at half-mast as we remember a man who was simply worshipped by the thousands that watched him play at Boothferry Park, and whose goalscoring exploits may never be bettered," they added.

'He was a magical man'

Hull City warmed up before a game against Portsmouth in December in special T-shirts to raise money for Chilton's care

Ken Wagstaff, whose daughter Francesca set up the Chris Chilton Appeal, played as a striker alongside him in the 1960s and described Chilton as "marvellous".

"He was just a magical man," Wagstaff told BBC Radio Humberside.

"His record shows the goals he scored and the assists he made... he was a great player.

"When I first came to Hull City he looked after me and took me to his home. He was marvellous and you couldn't fault him in any way."

Tigers boss Grant McCann said it was "a sad day" for the club.

McCann led Hull to the League One title this season, the first time they had won a division since Chilton helped them win the Division Three title in 1966.

"To score the amount of goals he did and stay here when there were so many other clubs linked with him is unbelievable," McCann told BBC Radio Humberside.

"It's a sad day for everyone and the city and the football club are all behind his family now."