Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Swansea City's Wayne Routledge looking forward to 'carnival' atmosphere against Barnsley

Wayne Routledge looks across the dressing room and sees Ben Cabango, Marc Guehi and Joel Latibeaudiere, three players who were just a year old when he made his professional debut.

In truth, the elder statesman of the Swansea City squad does not need to be reminded that the end of a distinguished career is near.

"I am not 16, 17, 18 anymore," says the 36-year-old winger. "I can't play football forever, I am very aware of that."

The question, with Routledge's Swansea contract set to expire next month, is whether the Championship play-offs are a last hurrah.

Could it be that Saturday's semi-final second leg against Barnsley is his final appearance at the Liberty Stadium?

"I don't know - nobody knows," Routledge tells BBC Sport Wales.

"I would love to sit here and tell you I am going to play forever and we're going to play in the Premier League, but I don't have the answers.

"All I know is that I am going to prepare as I always have done for Saturday and hopefully one more [game] after that. Then we'll take it from there."

Wayne Routledge made his 300th appearance for Swansea in their draw with Wycombe in April

Routledge's first game in senior football was in October 2001 when, aged 16, he came on for Crystal Palace against West Bromwich Albion.

Dougie Freedman and Clinton Morrison were among his team-mates, while the Baggies side that day included the likes of Michael Appleton, Uwe Rosler and Bob Taylor, the scorer of the only goal.

Three years later, Routledge was part of the Palace team promoted to the top flight via the play-offs after a remarkable upturn in fortunes under Iain Dowie.

The Eagles beat Sunderland on penalties in the semi-final, despite a Routledge miss in the shootout.

"Do we have to talk about that?" he says.

"It wasn't a bad penalty but big Mart Poom saved it. But everyone else did their jobs."

Routledge played 90 minutes as West Ham were beaten in a final held at the Millennium Stadium because Wembley was being redeveloped.

He did not get another taste of play-off football until he came off the bench at Barnsley on Monday, having missed Swansea's semi-final meetings with Brentford last season through injury.

Game time has been limited for Routledge for much of this season, although he has made a significant impression since being recalled to Steve Cooper's starting side at Millwall in March after a run of four straight defeats.

Wayne Routledge in action during the 2004 First Division play-off final, which Crystal Palace won

Swansea's form has been much improved since, suggesting Routledge still has plenty to offer.

Yet for much of the campaignRoutledge says he has "felt almost like a coach", having been allowed into the fold - to an extent - by Cooper and his staff.

Cooper has spelled out his admiration for Routledge, describing him as "a real diamond" whose influence both on and off the pitch is significant.

Routledge has never been a loud player, but is credited with delivering a couple of rousing team-talks this season.

"I am not a big talker but if I need to say something, I will say something," he says.

"I think the boys respect me quite well and if I do say something, they know I am saying it for not only the good of themselves, but for the good of the team."

Routledge says he had never considered a coaching career before this season, but has enjoyed "seeing how different mechanisms of a football club run".

"I like learning things. I like bettering myself, I always have," he adds.

So could a player-coach role be a possibility next season? It is not inconceivable and neither is another a year as a player, but nothing has been decided yet.

Having played for a string of clubs in the first half of his career, Routledge has been at Swansea for a decade.

He has a young family who enjoy life in south Wales, but his roots - and the rest of the clan - are in London, not that far from where he learned his trade at Selhurst Park.

"I am approaching the time where there are different aspects of your life that you have to consider," Routledge says.

"My family are my priority. They take the number one seat.

"For me it's figuring out what's best to do with my family at present and going forward. When I figure that out, that's when we'll get to a decision [on my future] probably."

Whenever Routledge does drive out of Swansea's training ground for the final time, the farewell will be fond.

Signed by Brendan Rodgers from Newcastle United in 2011, he did not make a huge impact initially but gradually began to flourish.

He became a stalwart of Swansea's squad throughout the Premier League years and his reputation among fans has only improved since relegation in 2018.

"I came here and people would say I was a relative nomad, been here, there and everywhere," Routledge says.

"But the place has been great for me. I am proud of the fact I have had that longevity here."

Wayne Routledge celebrates scoring for England Under-21s in the game which marked the opening of the new Wembley

And so to Barnsley, a fixture which is "definitely up there" among the most significant Routledge has been involved in at Swansea.

Leading 1-0 after Andre Ayew's winner at Oakwell in the first leg, Cooper's men must now produce another big shift against Valerien Ismael's direct, tireless Barnsley side if they are to make it to Wembley.

Routledge is the one remaining member of the Swansea squad who was part of the team that won the League Cup there in 2013.

His other Wembley appearance came back in 2007, when England Under-21s drew 3-3 with Italy in the first game at the redeveloped stadium.

England's scorers that day? David Bentley, Matt Derbyshire and a 22-year-old Routledge.

"Thanks for pointing that out," he says with a smile. "It would be nice to go there and score again, wouldn't it?"