The partner clubs will be able to access facilities at Burnley FC

Burnley have announced partnerships with clubs across the UK and Ireland to widen their talent-scouting network.

The Clarets will form ties with Scottish Championship club Ayr United, Portadown of the NIFL Premiership, Cymru North team Llandudno and the League of Ireland's Cobh Ramblers.

The Premier League side will support the development of young players and coaches from all four clubs.

The clubs will also share sport science and commercial expertise.

It is the latest move by Burnley's new owners, American investment group ALK Capital, who took control of the club in December.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace said: "This is an exciting opportunity for us to grow Burnley's footprint and profile in every corner of the British Isles and benefit from working with some fantastic clubs on our doorstep."

The partner clubs will also have access to Burnley's global talent search app, AiScout, which launched in January, making them the first Premier League club to conduct an open talent search using artificial intelligence.

The app, which received more than 12,000 virtual trial submissions from 125 different countries, uses AI technology to identify future talent by analysing users' video submissions.

Earlier this week the club said they had identified 28 players who would be invited for trials.