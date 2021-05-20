Carlo Ancelotti: Everton boss pleased with season even if Europe dreams fade

Last updated on .From the section Everton

Everton players at Goodison Park
Everton played in front of fans in their final game of the season at Goodison Park on Wednesday, when they beat Wolves 1-0

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says "it will be a good season" even if his side fail to qualify for Europe.

The Toffees are eighth in the Premier League with only the top seven spots guaranteed a European place.

They travel to Premier League champions Manchester City in Sunday's season finale.

"If we qualify for Europe, it will be a fantastic season, if we don't qualify, it will be a good season," Ancelotti said.

"Nothing is impossible, it is really difficult, really complicated, we are playing maybe the best team in Europe. But we have to try."

Everton, who spent £54m on James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure last summer, are level on points with seventh-placed Tottenham but have a significantly worse goal difference.

Spurs are away to Leicester - chasing a Champions League place - in their final game.

Everton will be heading into their match off the back of a 1-0 victory against Wolves on Wednesday at Goodison Park.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport