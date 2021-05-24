x

Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Leeds players huddle before their first game back in the Premier League at Liverpool on 12 September 2020
12 September 2020: Leeds United are back! The Whites returned to the Premier League for the first time since 2004 – against reigning champions Liverpool at Anfield
Leeds players celebrate with fans at Elland Road during the match against West Brom
23 May 2021: Reunion! Supporters were back inside Elland Road on the final day of the season as Leeds wrapped up their fine campaign with a 3-1 victory against already-relegated West Brom

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport