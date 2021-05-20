MOTD analysis: Kane would be guaranteed trophies at Man City - Shearer

Tottenham striker Harry Kane says he hopes to have "a good, honest conversation" with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy about his future.

Reports this week claim England captain Kane, 27, has a 'gentleman's agreement' in place to leave the club - and has even formally asked to go.

Speaking on The Overlap with Gary Neville external-link , Kane said he would not want to end his career with "any regrets".

"There's definitely a conversation to be had with the club," said Kane.

"It's a moment in my career where I have to kind of reflect and see where I'm at and have a good, honest conversation with the chairman.

"As players you don't know what the chairman is thinking. He might want to sell me. He might be thinking, 'If I could get £100m then why not?' I'm not going to be worth that for the next two or three years."

Kane, who signed a six-year deal with the club that runs until 2024, remains without a trophy after Spurs lost April's Carabao Cup final to Manchester City.

Defeat by Aston Villa on Wednesday means Tottenham go into the Premier League's final day in seventh place - which would give them a place in the new Europa Conference League play-off round.

He added: "I'm sure that [Levy] will want to set out the plan of where he sees it but ultimately it's going to be down to me and how I feel and what's going to be the best for me and my career at this moment in time.

"I don't want to have come to the end of my career and have any regrets. I want to be the best that I can be. I've said before, I'd never say that I'd stay at Spurs for the rest of my career [and] I'd never say that I would leave Spurs."

Currently managed by interim boss Ryan Mason following Jose Mourinho's dismissal, Spurs must beat top-four hopefuls Leicester City and hope West Ham lose to Southampton on Sunday if they are to qualify for the Europa League.

Spurs also lost the 2019 Champions League final, and have not won a trophy since the 2008 League Cup.

Before the match against Villa, chairman Levy admitted the club "lost sight of some key priorities" during construction of the new stadium and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kane continued: "I'm at that stage where people might look at it as, 'he's desperate for trophies, he needs trophies'.

"I feel I can be even better than I have been. I'm not afraid to say I want to be the best. I want to get to the level of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"This season I'm there watching the Champions League, watching the English teams in there doing amazing. They are the games that I want to be involved in."

Speaking on BBC's Match of the Day, former England captain Alan Shearer said he thought Wednesday's match was Kane's last home game for Spurs, adding "and I don't think anyone or any Tottenham fan would hold it against him".

"He's given absolutely everything for the club. He's been magnificent. For all we know, he might have asked to leave last summer and they've persuaded him to stay one more year.

"There are some big hitters after him. Manchester City will need someone, Manchester United will need someone, Chelsea will need someone."