Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

St Johnstone are one win away from a trophy double after lifting the League Cup in February

Scottish Cup final: St Johnstone v Hibernian Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 22 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland, listen on BBC Radio Scotland, follow live text on the BBC Sport website & app

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson says he faces "difficult" decisions on team selection for Saturday's Scottish Cup final after the club's Covid-19 issues left his plans in disarray.

An outbreak meant the Perth side have been without a number of players in the last three games.

The squad trained on Wednesday and Davidson will monitor his players in the build-up to facing Hibernian as St Johnstone bid to complete a cup double.

"It is a hard situation," he said.

"They have come back training, it is not great for a professional athlete to miss 10 days and do nothing in their house.

"I will need to watch them training to assess their physical condition and where they are mentally as well.

"These are all factors. If you had asked me three weeks ago what my team was I probably would have told you, whereas now things have changed so it is up in the air.

"There are places up for grabs, it is going to be a difficult call on who to pick and I will only get it right if we win it."

A round of Covid testing at the start of the week returned all negative results, with Davidson keeping his "fingers crossed" Wednesday's screening produces the same outcome.

It has been an unconventional and chaotic build-up for the Perth men as they attempt to add the Scottish Cup to their League Cup success.

"It is going to take a monumental effort from everyone involved to get a result on Saturday," added Davidson.

"This week it is basically turn up in your training gear, walk on to the pitch, walk off, pick up their packed lunch boxes on the way out and eat it in the car.

"It's a bit unfortunate, I would have also liked to get the boys suits and made it more a special time for them.

"But they are okay, they realise the magnitude of the game and after winning the League Cup, they know what they can achieve on Saturday."