Quiz: How well do you know the Euros? Take our bumper quiz
Last updated on .From the section European Championship
Think you know the Euros?
The wait for this summer's tournament is all but over and we've created a mammoth quiz to put your knowledge to the test.
Keep a note of your score after each round and let us know how you get on using #bbceuro2020
There are a whopping 125 points on offer...
Round one - Euro 2020 teams
Can you name the 24 teams playing at Euro 2020?
Round two - sharp shooters
Only 10 players have scored a total of six or more goals in Euro finals history. Can you name them?
Round three - the captains
Round four - the champions
Can you name the 11 Euros winners?
Round five - scorers in Euros finals
Can you name these players who have scored in a Euros final?
Round six - the providers
Can you name the seven players who have five or more Euros assists?
Round seven - nicknames
Can you name each Euro 2020 team's nickname?
Round eight - most Euros appearances
Who has the most Euros appearances?
Round nine - name the year the ball was used
Round 10 - name the Euro 2016 final starting XIs
Can you name the starting XIs from the Euro 2016 final?
