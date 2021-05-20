Last updated on .From the section European Championship

'Our wait is over' - Watch the BBC trail for our Uefa Euro 2020 coverage

The BBC will give audiences 24/7 access to all of the action, analysis and insight from this summer's Euro 2020 across TV, radio and online.

England, Scotland and Wales' opening games are exclusively live on the BBC, and all 51 matches in the tournament are available on Radio 5 Live.

Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Eilidh Barbour and Mark Chapman will lead coverage across TV and radio.

They will be joined by a host of former international stars from 11 June.

Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Alex Scott, Micah Richards, Ashley Williams, Mark Hughes, Shelley Kerr and James McFadden will all feature.

European Championship winners Thierry Henry, Cesc Fabregas and Jurgen Klinsmann also join the team for the tournament, which was delayed by 12 months because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Opening game Turkey v Italy in Rome on Friday, 11 June is the first of 25 live matches across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

That is followed by Wales v Switzerland on 12 June, England v Croatia on 13 June and Scotland v Czech Republic and Spain v Sweden on 14 June, giving audiences the first opportunity to see all the home nations who qualified in action.

The BBC will also have first and second pick of the games at the last 16 and quarter-final stages.

Director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater said: "After patiently waiting, the first of this summer's major sporting events is now on the horizon and the BBC is ready to deliver another memorable football tournament, making sure audiences are entertained from start to finish.

"Three of our home nations are all in action on the BBC during the opening weekend, along with an array of the finest European talent on display throughout the Championship. All coverage will be brought to viewers and listeners by an unrivalled line-up of the best presenters and experts who can offer that unique insight, analysis and entertainment."

Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Eilidh Barbour and Mark Chapman will lead coverage across TV and radio and will be joined by a host of former England, Scotland and Wales stars.

Television

BBC TV matches will be streamed live alongside live text coverage with in-game video clips and audio commentary from BBC Radio 5 live. Video highlights and goals from every game will be available after the final whistle.

BBC iPlayer will stream all BBC TV games live, with most BBC games available in Ultra HD via iPlayer. It will also have replays and highlights available on demand, a 5 Live commentary option available on all BBC TV games, the best goals and moments from the previous day's action and a look ahead to what's coming up.

Over on the Red Button, a range of additional coverage includes selected full match replays of key games and live games, highlights and short-form video.

Radio

Steve Crossman and Emma Saunders will join Mark Chapman in fronting 5 Live's coverage, with co-commentary coming from former England internationals Karen Carney and Chris Waddle. Pat Nevin and Charlie Adam will focus on Scotland, while Nathan Blake and James Collins will be at the heart of the Wales coverage.

BBC Radio 5 Live's Daily Euros podcast will be your essential listening every day throughout the tournament on BBC Sounds, with all the analysis, best interviews and behind-the-scenes insight.

Starting on 1 June, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards will also kick off a Euros-themed Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast, while Peter Crouch, Tom Fordyce and Chris Stark return to BBC Sounds with That Peter Crouch Euros Podcast.

Former England striker Crouch will also be back stronger on TV screens this summer, where he will be joined by Maya Jama and Alex Horne for Crouchy's Year Late Euros.

Online

Before the tournament kicks off, you can get in the mood by revisiting classic moments with our Rewinds of Euro '96 in England on Monday, 7 June and Euro 2016 in France on Tuesday, 8 June.

On Wednesday, 9 June, you will have the chance to vote for your favourite Euro player of the 21st century from a shortlist of 64 players, with a series of head-to-head votes set to discover a winner.

And on Thursday, 10 June, BBC Sport will host a Euro 2020 #mypredictions day, during which we will be asking our pundits and you, the BBC Sport readers, for your views on some of the big topics of the next month.

Once the action begins, BBC Sport will bring you Euro 2020 Live with daily news from inside the camps from 07:00 BST every morning, along with breaking news, team news and expert analysis, while fans can also take part in daily votes and quizzes.

You can also stay up-to-date with all the live match content by setting match alerts for all 24 teams on the BBC Sport app.

Other online highlights include:

Pick your England/Scotland/Wales team using our team selector: Have a go at picking those all-important starting line-ups, then compare and share your selections via social media.

Player rater: Rate every player out of 10 for every Euro 2020 match

Predictions League: How will Radio 5 Live's panel of experts fare in their predictions league against Mark Lawrenson?

Harry Kane's evolution: After winning the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup, how has Kane developed into one of the world's most lethal strikers - and can he help England win Euro 2020?

Germany in crisis? With coach Joachim Low's 15-year reign as Germany coach coming to an end this summer, are Die Mannschaft in a perilous position going into the Euros?

What is the climate cost of Euro 2020? We go in depth to consider the sustainability implications of the European Championship taking place across the continent.

Social media

Twitter will be BBC Sport's home for in-play updates and breaking news, and it's where we want you to get in touch using #bbceuro2020.

BBC Sport's YouTube channel will feature highlights of every Euros game, while Facebook will bring you stories, images and video clips - with must-see moments available in a dedicated Snapchat Show and on the @bbcfootball Instagram account.

Meanwhile, on TikTok we'll bring the lighter side of the Euros to life.

Group stage TV schedule (all times BST)

Friday, 11 June

Turkey v Italy (20:00) - BBC

Saturday, 12 June

Wales v Switzerland (14:00) - BBC

Denmark v Finland (17:00) - BBC

Belgium v Russia(20:00) - ITV

Sunday, 13 June

England v Croatia(14:00) - BBC

Austria v North Macedonia(17:00) - ITV

Netherlands v Ukraine (20:00) - ITV

Monday, 14 June

Scotland v Czech Republic(14:00) - BBC

Poland v Slovakia(17:00) - ITV

Spain v Sweden (20:00) - BBC

Tuesday, 15 June

Hungary v Portugal (17:00) - ITV

France v Germany (20:00) - ITV

Wednesday, 16 June

Finland v Russia (14:00) - BBC

Turkey v Wales (17:00) - BBC

Italy v Switzerland (20:00) - ITV

Thursday, 17 June

Ukraine v North Macedonia (14:00) - ITV

Denmark v Belgium (17:00) - ITV

Netherlands v Austria (20:00) - BBC

Friday, 18 June

Sweden v Slovakia (14:00) - BBC

Croatia v Czech Republic (17:00) - BBC

England v Scotland (20:00) - ITV

Saturday, 19 June

Hungary v France(14:00) - BBC

Portugal v Germany (17:00) - ITV

Spain v Poland (20:00) - BBC

Sunday, 20 June

Italy v Wales (17:00) - ITV

Switzerland v Turkey (17:00) - ITV

Monday, 21 June

North Macedonia v Netherlands (17:00) - ITV

Ukraine v Austria(17:00) - ITV

Finland v Belgium (20:00) - BBC

Russia v Denmark(20:00) - BBC

Tuesday, 22 June

Croatia v Scotland (20:00) - ITV

Czech Republic v England (20:00) - ITV

Wednesday, 23 June

Slovakia v Spain (17:00) - ITV

Sweden v Poland(17:00) - ITV

Germany v Hungary (20:00) - BBC

Portugal v France(20:00) - BBC