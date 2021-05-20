Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Wales defender Esther Morgan has signed her first professional contract with Tottenham Hotspur women.

The 18-year-old, who is a Spurs fan from a Tottenham-supporting family, made both her Women's Super League and international debuts this year.

Morgan has signed a one-year deal with the option of a further year.

"Going through the pathway as well, it was amazing for me to even be given the opportunity. I can't wait to see how far we can go as a team," she said.

Morgan made her Spurs debut against Everton before her Wales bow against Canada in May.