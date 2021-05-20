Ben Garratt: Burton Albion goalkeeper signs new two-year deal
Burton Albion
Burton Albion goalkeeper Ben Garratt has signed a new two-year contract with the League One club.
The 27-year-old spent the first half of the season as back-up to Kieran O'Hara but became a regular after Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink took charge in January.
Former Crewe keeper Garratt has played 33 times for the Brewers since arriving at the Pirelli Stadium in March 2019.
"When your contract is coming to an end you just want to get that sorted as soon as possible," he said.