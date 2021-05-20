Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Ben Garratt helped Burton finish 16th this season, having spent much of the campaign in the bottom four

Burton Albion goalkeeper Ben Garratt has signed a new two-year contract with the League One club.

The 27-year-old spent the first half of the season as back-up to Kieran O'Hara but became a regular after Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink took charge in January.

Former Crewe keeper Garratt has played 33 times for the Brewers since arriving at the Pirelli Stadium in March 2019.