Harrogate Town won promotion from the National League at Wembley last season after the final took place in August due to Covid-19

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson says he is disappointed that the National League promotion final on 20 June will not be held at Wembley.

The play-off for the second promotion place into League Two will be held at Bristol City's Ashton Gate due to Euro 2020 matches being played at Wembley.

The National League season is two months behind schedule due to Covid-19.

"I never like it when the goalposts get changed. It's always a final at Wembley," Johnson told BBC Radio Devon.

The top tier of non-league did not begin until October in the hope that supporters would be allowed to return to grounds.

But the rise in the pandemic meant that, apart from a few games in December, all matches until this week were played behind closed doors.

The delay had the knock-on effect of the play-offs being contested during the delayed Euro 2020 tournament, when Wembley will host eight matches - England's three group games, two last-16 ties, both semi-finals and the final.

Torquay are second in the National League, three points off leaders Sutton United with an inferior goal difference going into the final two games of the season.

"I remember when I was at Yeovil, we had an FA Trophy final and we were all looking forward to going to Wembley and it ended up at Villa Park, which is still a fantastic ground, as is Bristol City, but Wembley is for finals," added Johnson.

"I'm sure if they had a choice they'd all rather be playing at Wembley.

"But we've got to make Bristol City, if we get there, Wembley in our heads. The prize is till the same, whatever the stadium."